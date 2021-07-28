New coronavirus cases drop in Adur District – the latest figures revealed

The figures released by Public Health England on Tuesday (July 27), showed that 15 people in Adur had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period.

While 196 people had tested positive in the past seven days, down 204 since the previous seven days.

There have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur, but 36 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures for Adur District

Meanwhile, 47,067 people in Adur have now received their first covid jab and 40,468 have had their second dose.