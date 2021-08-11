Latest Covid-19 figures for Adur and Worthing revealed

Some 365 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 87 on the previous seven days.

There had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Worthing, according to the figures, and 48 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, 81,479 people in Worthing have now received their first covid jab and 70,793 have had their second dose.

Coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing

In Adur, 23 people had tested positive for Covid in the latest 24-hour period, and 213 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 43 on the previous seven days.

There had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur, according to the figures, but 48 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.