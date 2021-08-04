Latest Covid-19 figures for Adur and Worthing revealed
Coronavirus figures released on Tuesday (August 3), showed that 34 people in Worthing had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.
While 278 people had tested positive in the past seven days, down 52 on the previous seven days.
There had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Worthing, and 46 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.
Meanwhile, 81,237 people in Worthing have now received their first covid jab and 69,291 have had their second dose.
In Adur, 17 people had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period, and 170 people had tested positive in the past seven days, down 26 on the previous seven days.
There had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur, but 46 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.
Meanwhile, 47,246 people in Adur have now received their first covid jab and 40,912 have had their second dose.