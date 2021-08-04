Latest Covid-19 figures for Adur and Worthing revealed

While 278 people had tested positive in the past seven days, down 52 on the previous seven days.

There had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Worthing, and 46 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, 81,237 people in Worthing have now received their first covid jab and 69,291 have had their second dose.

Coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing

In Adur, 17 people had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period, and 170 people had tested positive in the past seven days, down 26 on the previous seven days.

There had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur, but 46 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.