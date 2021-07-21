Latest coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing revealed

While 499 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 219 since the previous seven days.

There have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test, but 30 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, 80,576 people in Worthing have now received their first covid jab and 65,161 have had their second dose.

Coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing

In Adur, 49 people had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period.

And 400 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 197 since the previous seven days.

There have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur, but 30 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.