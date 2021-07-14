The pop up session is taking place in South Street Square on Saturday (July 17) from midday to 2pm. Anyone, over 18, can turn up for their vaccination, no appointment is needed.

People can also come and use the service if they are due their second vaccine, had Pfizer for their first and it is now eight weeks since their first vaccination.

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination programme said: “With cases of COVID-19 rising, we want to do all we can to make it as easy as possible for people to get this vital protection against the virus.

The clinic is taking place in South Street Square this weekend

“We have been holding booked clinics and some walk in sessions, but we hope that by being in the town centre we can offer the vaccine to as many people as possible.

“We urge anyone who hasn’t had the vaccine yet to think about the benefits it offers – the protection for you, your family, friends and community and the ability to really get your freedom back this summer.

“Our team will be there in the town centre from 12pm to 2pm – it is free, quick and easy – come and get protected.

For those who cannot make this Saturday in town, additional walk-in sessions are being held in Worthing on the following dates and locations:

Friday, July 16:

8am to midday – Charmandean Centre, Worthing

For 18-39 year olds, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer

12.30pm to 4pm – Charmandean Centre, Worthing

For 40+ year olds, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), AstraZeneca

Saturday, July 17:

8am to 4pm – Charmandean Centre, Worthing

For 18-39 year olds, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer

People do not need to use the national booking system (website or 119) to arrange an appointment, they can just drop in on the day.

Second doses are also available for those who are eight weeks after their first dose.