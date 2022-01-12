Tomorrow (Thursday, January 13), there will a walk-in session at Lancing Parish Hall between 4.30pm and 7.30pm (96 South Street, Lancing, BN15 8AJ). Anyone aged between 12 and 17, and over 18, can receive their first or second doses. Booster doses are also being offered to those over the age of 16, who are eligible.

Lancing Parish Hall will again be open on Saturday (January 15) between 9am and 1pm.

Also on Saturday, Durrington Health Centre will open from 9am until 5pm (58 Durrington Lane, Worthing, BN13 2RX). Those who are eligible and aged over 12 can receive their first or second dose. Those aged 16 or 17 can have any dose, including the booster, as long as it has been 12 weeks since their second jab. Anyone aged 18 and over, who has missed a dose due to Covid, must be 28 days since a positive test or 12 weeks from positive test if under 18.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Health and Care Partnership said: "Walk-in vaccination sessions are taking place across our communities. You don’t need an appointment, and you can simply turn up to receive your vaccination.

"Second Covid-19 vaccinations need to be [at least] eight weeks since first dose and the same vaccine type for adults.

"For under 18s, second doses need to be [ast least] 12 weeks from the first dose.

"For booster clinics, you will need to be [ast least] three months since date of second dose. (You can pre-book a booster dose from two months (61 days) after your second dose. The appointment dates you’ll be offered will be from three months (91 days) after your second dose)."

Covid-19 vaccine

Those aged 16 and 17 can also attend all sessions, 'unless indicated'.

"No NHS number or ID required but it does speed things up if you do have your NHS number with you," the spokesperson said.

"There are also a wide range of bookable clinics available across Sussex – especially for boosters."

See the bookable clinic locations in Brighton and Hove, East Sussex and West Sussex. You can book to some of these via the national booking service or by calling 119, or the team will contact you directly if you can’t see it on the national website/phone service.

The Sussex Health and Care Partnership added: "The mobile vaccination units and pop-up sessions are often situated in outdoor locations in order to bring the vaccine closer to neighbourhoods and communities in Sussex.

"While our teams are working hard to ensure everyone can receive their vaccination in a timely way, you may need to queue outside for a short period of time at some locations before receiving your vaccine.

"Please ensure you bring warm clothing and a drink of water while you wait.

"More dates and locations are being confirmed and will be added this week."