Adur and Worthing coronavirus cases continue to rise: latest figures revealed

While 146 people had tested positive for the virus in the past seven days, up 52 since the previous seven days.

The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Meanwhile, the latest figures show that one person has been admitted to hospital since June 27.

Coronavirus cases in Adur and Worthing have increased over the past week

And 79,224 people had received their first covid jab. While 60,586 people had received their second dose.

In Adur, 41 people had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period. And 163 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 76 since the previous seven days.

The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur and one person has been admitted to hospital since June 27.