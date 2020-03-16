Coronavirus - Worthing pub announces temporary closure

A pub in Worthing has announced it will be temporarily closed from tomorrow (Tuesday, March 16).

The Goose, in Marine Parade, said it has taken the 'very hard decision' to voluntarily close after the Government advised this afternoon that the public avoid 'non essential' contact with others. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and social venues.

In a post on Facebook, the owners of The Goose wrote: "We believe that this is the right thing to do and our decision is a social one over a commercial one.

"We all have a social responsibility and hope that all our lovely customers will understand and come back when we reopen."

The Goose, Marine Parade, Worthing. Photo: Google Street View

