Coronavirus: Worthing gym cuts exercise class sizes and offers live online training sessions

A Worthing gym has emailed all its members advising them of its strict new rules to try to keep them safe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

David Lloyd, in Romany Road, has said it is remaining open for now, but from today (Wednesday, March 18) will cut the number of people allowed in each exercise class by 50 per cent to allow people to adhere to the Government’s social distancing policy.

David Lloyd is still open, but has implemented social distancing measures

It is also going to turn off some machines in its gym, to ensure people to keep at least two metres apart, as well as limit the number of people in any one space to no more than 100.

In view of there being many more people working from home, the gym said it would continue offering its regular on-demand virtual classes, as well as some live classes.

The email, from club general manager Nathan Gillingham, read: “Given the current uncertainty I wanted to let you know that the club is open and we hope to see you soon.

“Please be assured both your and our team members safety is and always will be our priority. My team and I have been working tirelessly to ensure our clubs are as clean and safe as they can be, and we have significantly increased our cleaning regimes.

“All teams have been asked to pay particular attention to ensure frequently touched points are wiped down more regularly. We are also actively encouraging our members to wipe down their equipment when they have finished working out, including all kit used in group exercise classes.

“There are notices on display around the clubs to remind all members to wash their hands well, for a minimum of 20 seconds with soap and water, as this is believed to be the most effective way of trying to stay healthy. Based on your feedback we have also increased the number of spray sanitisers in the studios and on the gym floor.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to you, and to all of our members for supporting us.”

READ MORE: The Dome Cinema in Worthing has taken the very difficult decision to close.

Cases of coronavirus in West Sussex have now reached double figures.