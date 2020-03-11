Coronavirus: Worthing church closes to protect the elderly from infection

A church in Worthing has decided to close to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In an email sent out today (March 11), Christ Church in Grafton Road, Worthing, said it would be closing apart from church services.

Christ Church in Grafton Road, Worthing. Picture: Google

The decision was made by the vicar and churchwardens to close 'given the general age and vulnerability of those who we have in our family'.

The church will be closed until 'further information is received regarding the spread of the virus'.

Groups that regularly use the church to hold meetings and events have also been contacted.

More information will be given to parishoners on Sunday.