Coronavirus: West Sussex records eight more positive cases over the weekend

West Sussex has recorded eight more cases of Coronavirus over the weekend, according to Public Health England.

The latest figures show there are now 27 diagnosed cases in the county, as of 9am yesterday morning (March 22).

All eight of the new cases were recorded on Saturday, with no new cases reported in West Sussex, or indeed Sussex as a whole, on Sunday.

There have been two deaths reported in Sussex so far, with both patients sadly passing away at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

The latest Coronavirus advice is:

• Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

• NHS advice is to regularly wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell. • If you live alone, stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

• If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill

• Call 111 if you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home, or your symptoms get worse.