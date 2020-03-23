Coronavirus: West Sussex holiday resort to close temporarily — All holidaymakers asked to leave today

All holiday parks at Bunn Leisure are to close from today due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The temporary closure comes just days after the holiday resort, in Selsey near Chichester, said it was to remain open despite concerns from residents about the number of guests visiting during the spread of Covid-19. More than 350 people also signed a petition for the parks to close.

Bunn Leisure said guests who are in the middle of their stay will be offered a 'partial refund'. Photo: Google Street View

All holidaymakers have now been asked to leave today (Monday, March 23), with all parks to close from March 23 to April 17. The holiday resort said guests who are in the middle of their stay will be offered a 'partial refund'.

A spokesperson for Bunn Leisure said: "We know you have concerns about the current coronavirus situation and how this affects your planned holiday at Bunn Leisure.

"As we continue to reflect on this, and how it impacts the Bunn Leisure experience we can offer, we have taken the decision that our parks are temporarily closed for holidaymakers.

"We know how disappointing this will be for all those guests who are booked to stay with us during this time but every decision we make, we are doing to ensure the safety and security of our guests, owners and teams as our number one priority."

Everyone who has a break booked during this period will be contacted but Bunn Leisure said it will 'prioritise those who are booked to travel within the next seven days'.

"We would like to thank our guests for their patience whilst we work through this as quickly as we can," the spokesperson added.

"We would like to apologise to everyone for this disruption and thank our teams for their continued support.

"We look forward to welcoming our guests back to enjoy a coastal break that Bunn Leisure prides itself on.

"If you have questions regarding your break which is due to take place after April 17, please do not call us at this time to allow those who are due to travel shortly the chance to speak to us.

"We hope you understand this decision has been made with the interest of your well-being and that of our team."

Bunn Leisure said its contact centre and social media team are managing 'huge volumes of enquiries' and 'ask for your consideration during these uncertain times for us all'.