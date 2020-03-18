Coronavirus: Upper Beeding neighbourhood planning referendum cancelled

A referendum on the Upper Beeding neighbourhood plan has been cancelled amid Coronavirus fears.

Voters were due to meet tomorrow (March 19) to decide whether Horsham District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority should use Upper Beeding's proposed neighbourhood plan when deciding planning applications.

Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images Copyright: Getty

But Horsham District Council has postponed the referendum following the announcement of strict guidance warning against public gatherings on Monday (March 16).

A spokesman said: "Unfortunately we have now had to postpone the Upper Beeding Neighbourhood Planning Referendum which was set to take place on March 19 as a result of the Coronavirus situation and the Government’s update on March 16.

"The referendum will of course go ahead as soon as practicable and safe. The council will provide updated information when it becomes available."

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

NHS advice is to regularly wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

If you live alone, stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill

Call 111 if you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home, or your symptoms get worse.