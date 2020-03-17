Coronavirus: The Dome Cinema in Worthing takes ‘the very difficult decision to close’

In light of the growing coronavirus pandemic, The Dome Cinema in Worthing has announced it is to close.

In a statement put on the venue’s website tonight (Tuesday, March 17), the management said it would be closed as of tomorrow (Wednesday, March 18).

The Dome Cinema is set to close due to the coronavirus outbreak

The statement reads: “The Dome Cinema has taken the very difficult decision to close to the public as of tonight due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will therefore be closed from Wednesday, March 18. Our aim is to reepoen as soon as it is safe to do so, so do keep an eye on our website (www.domecinema.co.uk) and our social media channels.

“If you have made an online booking with us, you will receive an email from us regarding refunds or rescheduled dates. If you have made a booking in person or over the phone, you can phone us on 01903 823112 between 2pm and 5pm on Wednesday, March 18, to arrange a refund.

“Alternatively, please email us on office@domeonline.co.uk and we will arrange a time to refund you.

“During this time, please look out for each other and stay safe. Thank you for your support of The Dome and we will see you all again soon.”

The news comes after many other businesses have made the decision to close, including all West Sussex libraries.

Cases of coronavirus in West Sussex have now reached double figures.