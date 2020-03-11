Coronavirus: Sussex foodbanks will continue their support

Sussex foodbanks have vowed to continue their support following concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Concerns were also raised over whether foodbanks have been getting the supplied they need due to some people stockpiling on essentials.

This is not the case, according to the Trussell Trust, which manages a network of foodbanks across the country. The trust is working closely with foodbanks on how best to support people, a spokesman said.

Facing coronavirus has been described as 'an unprecedented challenge' by the trust.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust said: “Time and again over the past decade, food banks across the UK – aided by a generous public who have donated time, food and money – have stepped up to protect people on the lowest incomes in our communities.

"But with the spread of coronavirus we all now face an unprecedented challenge and uncertain future. It is possible that food banks will face increased demand as people lose income, at the same time as food donations drop or staff and volunteers are unavailable, due to measures rightly put in place to slow the spread of infection.

"All of this comes when food banks are already dealing with a record level of need for emergency food."

While they have not yet heard from foodbanks that they are running out of food donations, the trust will continue to monitor the situation and encouraged the public to check with their local foodbank which items are most needed.

Emma Revie added: “We’re working with our network on how best to support people as the situation unfolds. Wherever possible, food banks will continue to provide the lifeline of emergency food to people unable to afford the essentials and we encourage the public to continue donating after checking with their local food bank what items are most needed.

“We welcome the Department for Work and Pensions’ measures that will not penalise or sanction people for self-isolating, but we ask our government to go further and consider additional measures they could take to ensure everyone has enough money for essentials at this challenging time.

"Ending the five week wait for a first Universal Credit payment would be one such measure that could help significantly.”