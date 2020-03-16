Coronavirus: Sompting doctors' surgery warns patients to stay away

A doctors' surgery in Lancing has warned patients to stay away unless advised by a clinician in an attempt to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Ball Tree surgery, in Western Road North in Sompting, has joined many surgeries in the area in advising patients to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

Ball Tree Surgery, Sompting. Pic: Google

In a message to patients, the surgery said all appointments will not be by telephone, unless a clinician has specifically advised on coming in.

Patients suffering from a high temperature or a new, continuous cough are asked to stay come for seven days and not visit Ball Tree, a pharmacy, care home or hospital.

The change follows a shift in guidelines from NHS England, as the Government and health leaders try to contain the spread of the virus.

The NHS has advised the public to do the following to limit the spread and stay safe during the pandemic:

- wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

- always wash your hands when you get home or into work

- use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

- cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

- put used tissues in the bin immediately and wash your hands afterwards

- try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

Read more here:

Coronavirus live updates: latest as Boris Johnson set to hold emergency Cobra meeting

Coronavirus: Doctors' surgery outside Worthing 'closes doors'

Coronavirus: Worthing mother spent life savings on global trip with son - but may lose thousands due to pandemic