Coronavirus: Shoreham traders call for community spirit but slam Government’s leadership

Monday’s guidance for the public to avoid pubs, theatres and public gathering in the face of Coronavirus has placed Shoreham’s traders in an impossible situation.

With residents more reluctant to leave their homes in an attempt to stop the virus spreading, high street businesses are sure to see a loss of footfall with potentially devastating consequences.

East Street, Shoreham. Pic: Google SUS-200317-123419001

Ben Towers has owned male grooming shop The Pad, in East Street, since July last year and said now was the time for the community to stick together.

“I think the aim is to keep calm and carry on until we know more,” he said.

“We have had Brexit, an election and the bad weather, and now the Coronavirus. One of the main things to remember is saying thank you to the customers who have supported us so far and saying to the people who don’t come to the high street as much, please do, because a lot of small businesses need that help.

“It’s a really scary position to be in, because there are so many unknowns. We’ve got to pay the bills and put food on the table for the kids, and the high street has been struggling already.”

He said all local businesses like The Pad can do is follow hygiene guidelines and stick together as a community, supporting each other.

But he also hit out at the Government’s guidance to businesses and the wider public, calling it ‘unclear’.

Yesterday (March 16), Boris Johnson advised the public to avoid mass gatherings and to steer clear from pubs, theatres and restaurants - but stopped short of legally declaring a full lockdown.

According to the landlady of the Crown and Anchor pub in High Street, Kora, this left traders in an even more difficult situation.

Were the Government to enforce the closure of hospitality venues, she said, businesses would be entitled to financial support.

“With Boris not making an actual decision, it’s bad for us,” said Kora, who has been landlady of the Crown and Anchor for 15 years.

“If he closes them down, he takes responsibility. But if we are not closed, then we have to stay open and risk losing money. It’s a bit of a catch 22.

“If they officially don’t close the pub then how do the staff get paid? Who is paying all of us?”

She said the pub had still performed well over the weekend, but feared that may have been a temporary boost as people tried to carry on with their usual lives prior to Monday’s announcement of more stringent guidance.

The head chef at Teddy’s Tearooms in East Street, Joseph Robinson, said the café was having to adapt to combat the effects of the outbreak.

It would soon start offering deliveries, he said, but in the meantime could only make sure it stayed as hygienic as possible.