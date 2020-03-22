Coronavirus: Shoreham Port promises to support community and its employees

Shoreham Port has promised to support the local company as well as its employees and the host of others who rely on its services during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As one of the area's biggest employers, a major landlord and gateway to many of the region's businesses, the port said it had reassured suppliers that all payments would be made punctually and promised to work with the small businesses which are tenants on its estate who may be struggling with the pandemic.

Shoreham Port

A port spokesman said it prides itself on being a 'responsible and fair landlord, willing to be flexible for its tenants who do so much to enrich the local community'.

It has also reached out to vulnerable local people in need of urgent prescriptions or supplies and urged them to get in touch if they require help during the crisis.

Hygiene protocols have been ramped up around the port, increasing cleaning regimes across the estate and introducing sanitation points in line with NHS advice.

The port's communications and stakeholder manager, Emily Kenneally, said: “We’ve had a really good response from members of our community following the announcement of our Covid-19 pandemic measures.

"We are actively sharing helpful information via our social media channels and will share further information on our website in the coming weeks, as well as and engaging with local Mutual Aid Groups to offer our support where we can.”

The port, which operates as a trust, said it would also be following all government advice to protect its employees and would ensure its response remained flexible as the situation develops.