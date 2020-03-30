Coronavirus: Rough sleepers in Adur and Worthing offered beds as community rallies round vulnerable

With many of us spending the bulk of our time at home to help stop the spread of Coronavirus, it is easy to forget people who are without homes at all.

Rough sleepers face unimaginable hardship at the best of times, but during the Coronavirus pandemic it is even more important we support them as our priorities understandably shift.

Homelessness stock image

Homeless charity Turning Tides works tirelessly all year round to help the homeless community, but a spokesman has admitted facing the virus, in these ‘unprecedented and challenging times’, was not going to be easy.

“Traumatised people can lead chaotic lives,” the spokesman said.

“There will also be a strain on our workforce, particularly on our frontline staff who, like our colleagues in the NHS, don’t have the luxury of working from home.

“But we are rising to the challenge wherever and however we can. And we ask for your ongoing support.”

According to the charity, more than half of its clients have ‘multiple and complex health needs’, and almost half are aged over 50 - clearly placing them in the category most vulnerable to infection,

Even without the threat of a pandemic, homeless people still die on average 30 years younger than the general population.

Turning Tides said it reached out to rough sleepers – a tweet from Worthing Borough Council leader Dan Humphreys said all known rough sleepers had been offered accommodation.

According to government figures released in February 2020, there were two people reported to be sleeping rough in Adur last year.

Movement has also been restricted around the charity’s properties and entrants to the building are assessed on access.

There are also regular client check-ins to monitor wellbeing, including the identification of those with underlying health issues, as well as designated isolation areas and practical resources for isolation kits.

Scheduled appointments have been arranged for communal areas and cleaning has been increased across all the Turning Tides properties, while homeworking facilities have been set up for all non-frontline staff.

Clients are also being given health education to help them to stay safe and monitor their own health.

Adur and Worthing councils have also taken steps to protect the other vulnerable members of our society.

The councils believe vulnerable people may be residents who are over 70, those living alone or caring for someone, those suffering acute isolation, financial hardship or are at risk of imminent homelessness or domestic violence.

An online survey has been launched to understand the extent of vulnerable people’s needs and to prioritise them.

The councils will appoint neighbourhood team leaders and ask for help from the voluntary sector and many of those groups that have arisen during the virus crisis so that a co-ordinated programme of help can be delivered.

Anyone seeking support can visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/coronavirus/community-support or call 01903 221222.

To make a donation to Turning Tides, visit www.justgiving.com/turningtideshomelessness

