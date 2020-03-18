Coronavirus: RNLI station will close to the public

The RNLI has decided to close the lifeboat station to the public in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The charity is following UK government recommendations to reduce the risk of exposure of RNLI staff and volunteers to coronavirus.

Littlehampton Lifeboat Station. Credit: RNLI/Beth Brooks

As a result, group visits to Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat station will be postponed until a later date and its shop will be closed. The boathouse will not be open to casual visitors.

Nick White, Littlehampton RNLI's Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: "As an organisation that very much appreciates the enormous support that it receives and customarily welcomes visitors, this action is regretted, but in line with the need to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus infection.

"Our lifeboats remain on service and will respond to tasking requests as usual. Training for our crew continues, but with extra precautions in place. In an emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."