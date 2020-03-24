Coronavirus: Pictures show Worthing’s first day on lockdown

Boris Johnson finally placed the country on lockdown last night (March 23) in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

All non-essential stores have been closed and the public has been told they may only leave their homes for essential shopping, one exercise trip per day and to go to work if it is not possible to work from home. Social distancing is essential in stopping the spread of the virus. These pictures show Worthing on the first day of the lockdown – a marked contrast to the cramped scenes we saw over the weekend.

Montague Street is deserted SUS-200324-123604001

Clearly much larger spaces between people in Worthing than over the weekend SUS-200324-123418001

No lockdown for the postmen and women of the Royal Mail SUS-200324-123352001

