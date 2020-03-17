Coronavirus: McDonald's suspends dine-in service across UK

McDonald's has announced the temporary closure of all seating areas at restaurants across UK - but it will continue to operate its drive-thru, takeaway and delivery services.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the fast-food chain said it will temporarily change its operations from 5am tomorrow morning (Wednesday, March 18) 'to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and customers' and to follow the government's guidance on social distancing.

Mcdonald's in Terminus Road, Chichester. Photo: Google Street View

McDonald's, which has restaurants across Sussex, said it has closed all seating areas and children’s play areas 'with immediate effect' but will remain open 'whilst it is safe to do so', offering takeaway, drive-thru and McDelivery only.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Pomroy said: "With immediate effect, all of our drive-thrus and all McDelivery orders via Uber Eats and Just Eat, will be contact-free, with no physical contact between customers, employees and couriers wherever possible.

"The wellbeing of our employees, customers and suppliers remains of the greatest importance to us and these changes are designed with you all in mind.

"We have not taken this decision lightly and will continue to review this over the coming days."