Coronavirus: Lancing and Sompting food banks face ‘dramatic’ changes

Lancing and Sompting’s food banks continue to help the community but have had to ‘dramatically’ change the way they operate in the wake of Coronavirus.

Peter Johnston, coordinator of the three local centres, said the volunteers had started to see new faces as fears grow over food supplies.

Peter Johnston, chair of the Trustees of the Lancing Foodbank and co-ordinator, right, receives a cheque for 500 from PSCO Steve Evans and Rachel Silver, second and third from right, with fellow Foodbank helpers and supporters

“We have seen a few more new people than we usually would,” he said.

“Some people have come because they are a bit frightened about running out of food, to prepare for the upcoming need.

“It’s not huge numbers so it isn’t a major problem, but it means we’re having to work quite hard in getting food from the supermarkets or wholesalers to keep up with demand.

“The way we are working has also had to change dramatically.”

He said some volunteers had had to self-isolate and the food banks were having to change the way to operate to combat the spread of the virus.

Its Lancing Tabernacle food bank has closed entirely, following Government advice for the public to avoid gathering at churches and other places of worship.

All face to face interactions has had to stop at the Lancing Children and Family Centre. Instead, users can text, call, email or Facebook message their requirements and one of the team will get in touch within 48 hours to arrange delivery.

The Sompting Big Local food bank, in Cokeham Road, is continuing to operate on Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm, but could soon follow the lead of the Lancing family centre.

An increase in demand also meant it was not always possible to give all the food needed, so in some cases users are being given food vouchers to use in supermarkets.

Peter said that supermarkets being like ‘warzones’ created its own issue, but stripped shelves meant often only the highest quality, most expensive products remained.

This was pricing many food bank users out, he said, even with vouchers.

For the community to help support the food bank, they can donate food through boxes in supermarkets or the Lancing and Sompting Lions in South Street, or donate money – details around which can be found at www.lancingtab.org/Articles/423430/Lancing_and_Sompting.aspx