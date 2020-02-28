Coronavirus fears as Lancing College students enter self-isolation with 'flu-like symptoms'

Students and staff of Lancing College have been placed in self-isolation, with some displaying 'flu-like symptoms'.

All members of a party which took part in a skiing trip in Sestriere, northern Italy, have been placed in self-isolation after some pupils reported suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Lancing College

Italy has recently seen a huge spike in the number of cases of Coronavirus - or Covid-19 - particularly in the Lombardy and Veneto regions.

A spokesman from the school said the pupils who exhibited symptoms have been in self-isolation in their homes since Tuesday (February 25) and, as an extra precaution, all other members of the group have been self-isolated since yesterday afternoon (February 27) despite not showing any symptoms.

The spokesman said: "As you will know this approach is beyond the current Government recommendations for schools, but the college has decided to take a particularly cautious approach for the benefit of all those who were on the trip, and the broader school community."

The NHS had been alerted and its processes were being followed, the spokesman added.

The resort in Sestriere where the skiing trip is more than 150 miles from the key areas hit by Coronoavirus in Italy - the Lombardy and Veneto regions.

According to the college, no members of staff have exhibited any symptoms, but their absences would affect upcoming events and activities.

This Sunday's whole-school Sung Eucharist will no longer go ahead and several additional weekend activities have also been cancelled.

But a spokesman said the weekend will mostly run 'very much as normal', including Saturday morning lessons and a Saturday afternoon programme of sports and activities.

"We continue to welcome visitors to Lancing and to continue the day-to-day business of educating our pupils which is in line with general Government advice," said the spokesman.