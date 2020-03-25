Coronavirus: Durrington Tesco pictured almost completely empty - is the lockdown message sinking in?

Packed queues of shoppers waiting to get into supermarkets have become a familiar sight over the last few weeks as Coronavirus fears intensified.

Despite us all being advised to stay two metres apart to stop the spread and remain in our homes wherever possible, some people's disregard has risked worsening the pandemic despite the lockdown.

Durrington Tesco

The Government has also advised there is no need to stockpile food and supplies, with the mad flurry of panic buying widely condemned.

It is easy to see how stockpiling can snowball, as shoppers see shelves emptying and feel compelled to stock up before there is nothing left; and the size of shop doorways and aisles do, by their nature, make staying two metres apart extremely difficult

But a picture taken this afternoon (March 25) at the Tesco superstore in Durrington shows aisles almost empty and no queues for the tills, suggesting the message of lockdown may be hitting home.

Even this morning there was a long queue outside the town centre Morrison's, but to see the Tesco supermarket so empty in the middle of the day could be a positive sign.

These pictures of Worthing town centre this morning show deserted streets in a sight that is simultaneously sad and grimly positive.

The guidance remains that staying at home and socially distancing is the only way to stop the spread of the virus.