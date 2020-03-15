Coronavirus: Doctors' surgery outside Worthing 'closes doors'

A doctors' surgery near Worthing has closed its doors due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Lime Tree Surgery, in Findon Valley, has informed patients it has 'taken the decision to close' as it attempts to 'support government efforts' to reduce the spread of the virus.

Lime Tree Surgery in Findon Valley. Photo: Google Street View

On its website, the surgery, which also has a centre in Durrington, said it will be 'operating on a telephone triage system only', adding: "We regret that we have had to take these precautions but it is for the safety of your fellow patients and the staff."

A notice outside the surgery read: "If you are in need of any support from Lime Tree Surgery, then please call us as usual on 01903 264101 or email us on cwsccg.Itsreception@nhs.net.

"If you have received a call from a clinician today and they have asked you to come in, then please ring the doorbell located to the right of the front door.

"If you are ordering a prescription then please post your request through the letterbox or email the surgery.

"If you are concerned about symptoms of coronavirus then please return home and call NHS 111.

"Thank you for your co-operation and we apologise for any inconvenience."

The surgery said it would 'endeavour to post regular updates' on its website.

Have you read?: Coronavirus: Worthing mother spent life savings on global trip with son - but may lose thousands due to pandemic

Littlehampton couple ‘forced to pay back Universal Credit advance they did not want nor receive’

Coronavirus: East Sussex school closes after person tests positive for virus