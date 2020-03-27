Coronavirus: charity's urgent appeal to protect elderly in Sussex

An urgent appeal has been issued by a charity for resident to help housebound elderly people in the community.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove is calling on people to donate groceries and other essentials to older people who are housebound during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The charity is collecting items, which it will deliver to people’s doorsteps, to help ensure they have the provisions they need to stay healthy during this difficult time. Collection points are in Brighton and Hove, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Bognor Regis.

As well as delivering groceries and medication, the charity is also providing knitting kits, CDs/DVDs, books and jigsaws to stave off boredom. Tinned food, long-life milk, bread, toilet roll and cleaning products are most in demand.

Helen Rice, chief executive at Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove said: “I know shopping is difficult at the moment, but we’re asking anyone who can spare anything to drop it at our centres.

"We’re working with isolated, lonely and sometimes frightened older people, many of whom don’t have family or friends to rely on. We’re determined to be there for them but we need the public to get behind us every step of the way.”

Peter Kyle, MP for Hove said: “It’s been amazing to see how quickly Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove has adapted to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19. The scale of need is without precedent and rapidly changing.

"We need to celebrate and support their work to ensure they can continue reaching isolated and vulnerable older people with essential help. Age UK is their lifeline and needed more now than ever before.”

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove has quickly adapted the way it works in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. As well as the doorstep deliveries, the charity is offering information and advice, emergency welfare and safety support to the most vulnerable, telephone befriending and wellbeing advice.

Age UK West Sussex and Age UK Brighton and Hove merged in July 2019. Last year the charities helped over 15,000 older people, tackling a range of issues like poverty, social care and loneliness as well as helping people make the most of later life.

People should drop donations to their nearest collection point between 9am - 11am or 1pm - 3pm, Monday to Friday.

• BOGNOR REGIS

The Laburnum

Centre

Lyon Street

Bognor Regis, PO21

1UX

• HAYWARDS HEATH

Lamb House

2 Kleinwort Close

Butlers Green Road

RH16 4XG

• CRAWLEY

1 Town Barn Road

West Green

Crawley

West Sussex

RH11 7XG

• BRIGHTON and HOVE

29 – 31 Prestonville

Road

Brighton

BN1 3TJ

Donations needed

MOST URGENTLY NEEDED:

Tinned Vegetables

Tinned Soup

Tinned Meat and Fish

Long Life Milk

Microwaveable Foods that do not need refrigeration

Eggs

Fresh or Part Baked Bread/Rolls

Toilet Rolls

Cleaning Products

ALSO ACCEPTED:

Jigsaws

Knitting Wool & Needles

Craft kits

CDs and DVDs

Books

If you are self-isolating and need support, or if you’re worried about a friend or family member during this time, please contact Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove on 01903 731 800 or email information@ageukwestsussex.org.uk