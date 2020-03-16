Coronavirus: All West Sussex libraries closed until further notice

Following the Government advice issued this afternoon, all West Sussex libraries have closed with immediate effect.

An email marked ‘important’ was sent sent to all West Sussex library users just before 8pm which read: “Following the latest Government advice, all of our libraries in West Sussex are now closed until further notice.

“The Registration Services, which operate in some of our buildings, will remain open.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this will no doubt cause and further updates will be issued in due course.

“In the meantime, for further information regarding coronavirus, please visit our website.”

The news came after a range of stringent new measures were announced by the Prime Minister today in the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.