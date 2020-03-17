All West Sussex County Council meetings cancelled in wake of coronavirus outbreak

West Sussex County Council has cancelled all County Hall meetings until the end of April, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

All meetings due to be held at the Chichester HQ – along with all county local committee meetings in other areas – will not go ahead.

On top of that, all site visits due to be carried out by members of the planning committee have also been called off.

An email to members from Tony Kershaw, the council’s director of law, said: “The position beyond April will be reviewed over the next few weeks.”

The 11 major meetings cancelled include the first meeting of the new Fire & Rescue Scrutiny Committee, two planning meetings, a meeting of the Children & Young People Scrutiny Committee and next month’s Full Council.

Elsewhere in the county, Arun District Council has already suspended all meetings.

Adur and Worthing Councils have cancelled all meetings for the week and will review the situation next week.

A spokesman for Chichester District Council said its meetings were being assessed on a case-by-case basis, while both Horsham District Council and Mid Sussex District Council are discussing options today.