All residents of Worthing nursing home rehomed amid ‘significant safeguarding concerns’

All residents of a nursing home in Worthing have been relocated amid ‘significant safeguarding concerns’.

Ambulances were called to Kingswood Nursing Home in the early hours of Sunday, February 16 and three residents were taken to hospital.

Ambulance crews respond to an incident at Kingswood Nursing Home, Heene Road, Worthing

Inspectors for the Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out an inspection over the following two days and the group’s head of adult social care inspection in the South East, James Frewin, said it was ‘aware of some significant safeguarding concerns’.

All of the residents at the Heene Road nursing home, which specialises in dementia care, have now been relocated from the site.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for health and social care in the county, said: “We continue to support residents and their families who have been affected since safeguarding concerns were first raised.

“We are working closely with NHS partner organisations, other local authorities and the CQC and have helped all residents relocate to suitable accommodation.

“All residents were moved in a calm and planned way and the welfare and safety of residents remains our highest priority.”

The exact nature of the safeguarding concern has not been revealed by either the county council, nor the CQC.

In a statement immediately after the initial emergency call-out, the council confirmed it was not related to Coronavirus, or Covid-19 as it is now known.

Kingswood received a ‘requires improvement’ rating from its most recent inspection by the CQC in March 2019.

The home, which was caring for 23 residents at the time of the inspection, received ‘good’ ratings for its care, safety and responsiveness, but was told it must improve its effectiveness and leadership.

Kingswood Nursing Home has been approached for comment.

