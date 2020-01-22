Worthing students’ achievements recognised

Achievements of year-11 leavers and other students were celebrated by Chatsmore Catholic High School in Worthing at the annual awards evening.

More than 600 students and parents attended the event at the Pavilion Theatre on Worthing seafront.

Chatsmore Catholic High School head teacher Peter Byrne with Kieran Malandain and Jessica Hurley in the summer, when they received their GCSE results

Special guest Murray Hambro, a former soldier who lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan, gave an inspirational speech about his successful career as a fitness instructor, showing how determination and resilience pays off.

Awards recognised students who had excelled academically and in other aspects of school life and, for the first time, bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards were presented to successful students.

There were also special prizes, honouring head teachers past and present, and the chosen students will have their names added to plaques in the school hall.

The Byrne prize for the Chatsmore Student of the Year, was awarded to Kieran Malandain, as the student with the best GCSE results. Kieran achieved grade 9, the highest level, in 11 subjects, and an A* in further maths.

Other winners were Drew Garcia, academic achievement through effort; Robert McCloskey, outstanding progress; Francis De La Cruz, teamwork; Jana Supriyadi, musical talent; Jessica Hurley, commitment to school life.

