Worthing secondary school welcomes Chinese New Year

Bohunt School Worthing kicked off a week of celebrations to mark the Chinese year of the rat on Monday.

The Broadwater academy began its celebrations with a school assembly.

Year seven students with the Chinese dragon

Lead teacher of Mandarin Shanshan Nai led the assembly by sharing her childhood memories of celebrating Chinese New Year.

In the assembly, six Mandarin Excellence Programme students – Fergus Coogan, Theo Sherman-Reade, Kyra Thomas-Mayes, Lillie Calder, Axl-Blue Chappell Gilholm, and Danieel Repin-Moazzam – led a traditional Chinese dragon. There was also a traditional Chinese lion dance led by year-eight students Phoebe Deutsch and Olivia Thorley.

Throughout the rest of the week Mandarin Excellence Programme students will be taking part in a variety of activities. Headteacher Adam Whitehead, said: “These fantastic events are a wonderful opportunity for students to immerse themselves in another culture and develop a deeper understanding of it.”

On Wednesday, pupils from Bohunt Trust’s seven schools will meet at Bohunt School Liphook to take part in a variety of activities and workshops, including kung fu, dumpling making and a tea.

Megan Perry, Anna Hu, and Domenika Panyamark making dumplings

On Thursday there will be various workshops at lunch for all students and staff to join in on.

The last activity the school is participating in takes place on Saturday. Year-seven Mandarin Excellence Programme students will travel to Brighton to sing a traditional Chinese song in the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Clarendon Centre.

Mr Whitehead said: “We are the only secondary school get involved in and hope to join the celebrations every year from now on. All of our students are expected to receive a certification from the Queen’s representative.”

Bohunt School Worthing were the first secondary school in England to have Mandarin as a compulsory language. Read more here