Worthing secondary school welcomes Chinese New Year

Bohunt School Worthing kicked off a week of celebrations to mark the Chinese year of the rat on Monday.
The Broadwater academy began its celebrations with a school assembly.
Lead teacher of Mandarin Shanshan Nai led the assembly by sharing her childhood memories of celebrating Chinese New Year.
In the assembly, six Mandarin Excellence Programme students – Fergus Coogan, Theo Sherman-Reade, Kyra Thomas-Mayes, Lillie Calder, Axl-Blue Chappell Gilholm, and Danieel Repin-Moazzam – led a traditional Chinese dragon. There was also a traditional Chinese lion dance led by year-eight students Phoebe Deutsch and Olivia Thorley.
Throughout the rest of the week Mandarin Excellence Programme students will be taking part in a variety of activities. Headteacher Adam Whitehead, said: “These fantastic events are a wonderful opportunity for students to immerse themselves in another culture and develop a deeper understanding of it.”
On Wednesday, pupils from Bohunt Trust’s seven schools will meet at Bohunt School Liphook to take part in a variety of activities and workshops, including kung fu, dumpling making and a tea.
On Thursday there will be various workshops at lunch for all students and staff to join in on.
The last activity the school is participating in takes place on Saturday. Year-seven Mandarin Excellence Programme students will travel to Brighton to sing a traditional Chinese song in the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Clarendon Centre.
Mr Whitehead said: “We are the only secondary school get involved in and hope to join the celebrations every year from now on. All of our students are expected to receive a certification from the Queen’s representative.”
Bohunt School Worthing were the first secondary school in England to have Mandarin as a compulsory language. Read more here