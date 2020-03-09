World Book Day 2020 in Shoreham in pictures

Children in Shoreham dressed up as their favourite book character to celebrate World Book Day 2020. At Shoreham College, staff said it was a busy and fun day, including a visit from Jon the Storyteller.

Early years children took in their favourite books to read and share, while years three and four had a treasure hunt. Jon held two sessions in the library, with years four and five, then years seven and eight, enjoying his thrilling and exciting mythological stories, then working together in groups to make up their own endings.

Etta Rowe, four, and Elsie-Faye Simmons from St Nicolas and St Mary Primary School, Shoreham Buy a Photo

Bella James, eight,, from Eastbrook Primary Academy and Harley Quinn'Jazmin Keegan, 8, The Globe Primary, Where's Wenda Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Sylvie-Lou Mack, two, from Little Acorns Nursery and Olivia, 15 months, from Sunshine Day Nursery Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Theo and Maci Dodge, six and five, from St Peter's Community Primary School in Portslade Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more