The Littlehampton Academy has been told by Ofsted it is making good improvements

The Littlehampton Academy has been told it is on the right track in its latest Ofsted visit.

Inspector Sir Robin Bosher visited the school in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, on July 16, because it had been rated as ‘requires improvement’ at its two previous inspections.

Ahead of the report, which was published on Tuesday, Sir Robin said the school had taken strides towards getting a ‘good’ rating at its next inspection.

He said: “You have done much to improve pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare. You have devised new systems and processes to ensure that pupils’ behaviour is of a high standard. Pupils told me that since the new initiative, behaviour has improved, both in lessons and around the school.”

He said that ‘as a consequence of raising the bar of acceptable behaviour, the number of exclusions has risen significantly’, but it was important to reduce these levels to the national average.

Principal Morgan Thomas said: “This report clearly shows the huge improvements that continue to be made at TLA.

“We have a dedicated team of talented professionals who have worked tirelessly to improve outcomes for students.

“The real stars of the show are our students: they are keen learners, have high expectations of themselves and aspire to be happy and successful adults. We are enormously proud of their achievements.”

Chairman of the Academy Council, Christopher Honeyman Brown, said: “My colleagues and I are very pleased that all the hard work of the principal and staff at TLA over the last few months is being recognised as making progress towards an assessment of ‘good’.

“We remain totally committed to ensuring that TLA provides the Littlehampton community with the best possible education for its children.”