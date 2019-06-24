Sunshine Day Nursery wins Herald and Gazette Nursery of the Year for the second year in a row

Sunshine Day Nursery has been voted Herald and Gazette Nursery of the Year, for the second year in a row.

From more than 100 nurseries across the area nominated this year, Sunshine Day Nursery in Tarmount Lane, Shoreham, received the most votes from readers.

Sunshine Day Nursery in Shoreham, Herald and Gazette Nursery of the Year 2019. Picture: Steve Robards SR1916115

Sunshine Day Nursery, our Nursery of the Year 2018 winner

The nursery provides a high standard of childcare, as demonstrated by its most recent Ofsted inspection, when Sunshine was judged as outstanding.

The nursery has a fantastic outdoor play space, which all children, including babies, enjoy every day. Inside, the nursery is separated into four units, which allow children to make friends of the same age.

Ofsted commented ‘babies and children thrive in this delightful nursery’, which offers a ‘superb range of exceptional resources and enjoyable activities’ for children in the early years age range.

There is such a happy atmosphere. Picture Steve Robards SR1916138

Older children benefit from regular Beach School sessions, where they learn about the local natural environment and how to protect it for the future.

The staff team comprises experienced and committed nursery practitioners, who are passionate about delivering the best outcomes for the children.

Ofsted noted in the recent inspection report that ‘staff morale is high and they provide an extremely warm, friendly environment’.

Nursery manager Alison Wolke has managed the setting since the beginning and using her knowledge and expertise has developed the staff to be the fantastic team they are today.

Manager Allie Wolke with Mollie Mayer. Picture: Steve Robards SR1916124

Parents find out about their child’s day by accessing an online journal called Tapestry, which allows staff to record all the learning and fun activities that the children enjoy.

Tapestry has revolutionised the way parents, carers and even grandparents find out about what their child has been doing at nursery.

Parents of one two-year-old child said: “Before the nursery started using Tapestry, I didn’t realise just how much my child was doing at nursery, but now I can log on at lunch time and see what he has been up to that morning.

“There might be pictures of him doing cooking and art activities or playing outside with his friends, it’s brilliant and very reassuring.”

Children of all ages benefit from extra classes every week. The youngest children enjoy baby yoga while pre-school aged children have French and singing lessons, as well as Football Academy.

The nursery is open 51 weeks a year from 8am to 6pm. Call 01273 441912 or visit sunshine-nursery.com for more information.