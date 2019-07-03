Summer fun for Buckingham Playgroup in Shoreham

Buckingham Playgroup in Shoreham is have a lovely summer, including the annual trip to the beach and the annual sports day. Clare Lewis, administration manager, said: “An ex-staff member has a beach hut, so we always hold a trip each year in June, where we explore the beach and bring back treasures to look at in playgroup the following week.
“Sports day incorporates a sponsored lap of the field, held at Park Green, Shoreham, and was sponsored by Tesco, on the corner of Eastern Avenue, which provided fruit snacks and water. The day Included a running race, hurdles and parents races.”
Children from Buckingham Playgroup have fun on the beach