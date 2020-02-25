Steyning student reaches finals of Oxford computer science challenge

A talented Steyning Grammar School student impressed judges in a computer science contest at Oxford University.

Aaron Poulter reached the seniors’ final, for 14 to 16-year-olds – an impressive achievement, as 22,722 students entered the first round.

Aaron Poulter receives his certificate from Peter Millican, professor of philosophy at Hertford College, Oxford

The UK Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge, held at the university’s department of computer science, was designed to get students excited about computing.

Luke Talbot, assistant head teacher, said: “Aaron was among the top 56 highest-achieving students invited to the final round in his age group and was presented with his certificate at a prize-giving ceremony at Hertford College.”

Questions were inspired by topics in computer science, set for six age categories. In the first round, students had to try to solve as many problems as possible in the allotted time. The highest-scoring students from the four oldest age groups were then invited to the finals.