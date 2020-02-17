Southwick schoolchildren conquer Roman

Southwick children arrived at school on Friday dressed in togas, ready to conquer their mini-topic on Roman Britain. The year-five pupils at Glebe Primary School were part of a performance led by Rainbow Theatre, which took them on a journey to Hadrian’s Wall to battle with the Picts.
Teacher Christina Lockhart said: “The action helped them to experience elements of daily life in Roman times, including shopping, dining and using the communal toilet and cleaning sponge, otherwise known as an xylospongium. The children threw themselves into the skirmishes with a lot of passion and vigour. It was a great ending to a really enjoyable and informative show.”
Roman Day at Glebe Primary School in Southwick. Picture: Steve Robards SR20021401