Southwick school welcomes award-winning authors

Author Matt Haig gave an inspirational talk to 450 pupils during a visit to Glebe Primary School in Southwick.

He also spent time signing copies of his new book, Evie and the Animals, a heart-warming story about daring to be different, growing up and staying true to yourself.

Author Matt Haig at Glebe Primary School in Southwick. Picture: Derek Martin DM1961706a

The book, which was published on June 6, one week before the visit, is illustrated throughout by Emily Gravett.

The visit for years two to five was one of a number of reading-related activities organised recently by school librarian Kate Gieler.

Mrs Gieler said: “At Glebe, we love to read, and illustrate, too. All the classes are named after illustrators and many of them have visited Glebe this year.”

There was much excitement when author and illustrator David Litchfield and author Ross Montgomery led some drawing and writing workshops for year five.

Author Ross Montgomery and illustrator David Litchfield with pupils at Glebe Primary School

Kate said: “The pair, who have collaborated on many joint projects themselves, led the children in a creative workshop encouraging them to both illustrate and write.”

The book The Building Boy, written by Ross and illustrated by David, was read to the children and they were asked to create a new destination for the main characters to visit.

Teacher Pauline Davies said: “It was just fantastic to see how many different ideas the children had for this task. They were so inspired by Ross and David, who shared their own individual approaches to writing and drawing. The whole session really was a masterclass.”

Mrs Davies’ class, 5 Litchfield, is named after David, so they had been touch with him prior to the workshop.

She said: “To meet him in the flesh was beyond exciting for them and he was given a real star welcome.

“They were also ecstatic about meeting Ross, having just recently enjoyed reading his very exciting book Max and the Millions.”

At the book sale after school, Ross and David met parents and carers, as well as children from other year groups, who were eager to buy signed copies of their books supplied by The Steyning Bookshop.

Year-five pupil Aidan Matten said: “I’m never going to forget this day. It has just been the best.”