Southwick school pirate day in pictures

Children in year two at Glebe Primary School in Southwick enjoyed a swashbuckling start to their summer term with a pirate dress-up day. Staff said the children were hardly recognisable as they arrived wearing striped t-shirts, bandanas and eye-patches – a fearsome crew of pirates.
The salty seafarers spent the day designing flags for their pirate ships and creating maps of desert islands. The seasoned buccaneers also buckled down to making pirate passports with their new pirate names. Pupils said it was a great day, dressing up and having pirate fun with friends. They especially enjoyed designing flags and one named his ship the Orange Plundering Pirates.
Pirate Day at Glebe Primary School in Southwick. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190300-1