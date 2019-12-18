Shoreham school mince pies event helps combat loneliness

St Nicolas and St Mary CE hosted itsannual mince pie and tea event on Wednesday, December 17.

St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School invited older members of the community to the school for tea and mince pies, to help combat what can be the loneliest time of the year for many.

St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School holding a cake and tea event for the community hosted by parents and pupils. Pic Steve Robards SR17121901 SUS-191217-155430001

St Nics choir opened the event with a variety of songs, which ranged from Christmas classics such as White Christmas to a more modern take with, Santa Bring me a Dinosaur.

In a speech, assistant Head teacher, Andrew Lincoln said: “I am incredibly proud of our St Nics choir tonight they were absolutely brilliant.

“Primary school at this time of the year is a chaotic time, but it is the best time.

Shoreham resident Marie Heyhoe, 83 said: “It was fantastic and I have thoroughly enjoyed, I am so glad I came.”

Grandparent, Anne Rodway, 66 added: “Events like these are an excellent idea, they create such a fun opportunity for you to mingle with the community.”

This year marked the second year of the Merry Mince Pies event. Claire Mulcare, co-chair of the parent-teacher association and organiser said: “The event has been incredible - it has doubled in size since last year.

“We are so lucky, parents and students are always so keen to get involved and always show their support in numbers - all the mince pies were donated, we haven’t had to spend a penny.”

The parent-teacher association hold events to raise money for the school to fund equipment.

Parent, Sophie Browning said:“I’m so happy that I could take part in such a nice community event and help spread festive cheer to those who may need it.”