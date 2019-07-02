Shoreham primary pupils bond over school production

It was all ‘feathers and feet’ for children at one Shoreham primary school last week.

That is because pupils at Shoreham Beach Primary School, in Shingle Road, Shoreham Beach, spent the week performing ‘Honk – the Musical’.

Production of Honk! at Shoreham Beach Primary School

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved tale ‘The Ugly Duckling’, Honk! tells the story of an odd-looking baby duck, Ugly, and his quest to find his mother.

Nicola Crowhurst, a teacher at the school and the director of the production, said: “With characters ranging from moor hens to ducks, swans to geese and even dancing frogs – the children have embraced these diverse roles with huge enthusiasm and energy.”

The show has a cast of 44, with children ranging from year two (the tap dancing frogs) to those in year six.

Nicola added: “It is wonderful to see all the year groups working together.

Production of Honk! at Shoreham Beach Primary School

“It is a real pleasure to witness the bonds grow and blossom between age groups. With younger children looking up to their older role models, and the older children showing more patience and empathy for the younger ones.”

Daniel Paine, the musical director of the show, sadi: “The content of this story is very poignant now at a time when the pressures of social media and how one looks seems to be threatening children’s wellbeing.”

Pupils seemed to enjoy the message of the show.

Dollie Feniuk, from year three, said: “It really doesn’t matter what you look like. It is just about who you are.”

Production of Honk! at Shoreham Beach Primary School

While year four’s Roscoe Ward thought: “It represents diversity this show, we are all different and you should never judge someone by their looks.”

Nicola added: “The warmer weather has made it harder for the children, with speedy costume changes and lots of feathers and feet. But the show has been enjoyed by sell out audiences and has inspired other children in the school to be part of the drama production next year.”