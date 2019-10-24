Shoreham hosts football tournament for OSCAR Foundation U17 Boys’ UK Tour
Boys from the Mumbai slums were welcomed to Shoreham for a football day raising money for the OSCAR Foundation’s education programme in India. The event, organised by Shoreham College, included a cake sale and raised more than £1,000 for the non-profit organisation.
Ashok Rathod, one of the founders, visited Shoreham College earlier this year to discuss how it could support the programme, which helps lift children out of the slums and into education. As part of the OSCAR Foundation U17 Boys’ UK Tour, a tournament was arranged with Shoreham College, Shoreham Academy and Lancing College, hosted on the astro pitches at the academy.
Shoreham College welcomed 15 boys from the Mumbai slums as part of the OSCAR Foundation U17 Boys' UK Tour