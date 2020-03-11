Shoreham College teachers cancel strike after pension scheme plan reversal

Shoreham College has backed down over plans to change teachers’ pension schemes after a threat of industrial action.

Teachers at the college had planned to go on strike today (March 11) in protest over plans to leave the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS), the pension provider to the vast majority of teachers in England and Wales.

But the action was called off after the college bowed to pressure.

James Ellis, regional officer for the National Education Union, praised the teachers for their resolve.

“This is a significant victory for our members who have been absolutely resolute that their employer could afford the increase,” he said.

“They stuck together and rejected all alternative proposals put forward knowing they would have all seen them worse off in retirement.

“At schools where these proposals remain, parents should be very concerned that the best teachers will not stick around to be given a sub-standard pension and will simply leave the school to find alternative employment.

“The message from Shoreham College is clear for teachers in other schools where there is a proposal to withdraw from the Teachers’ Pension Scheme: Stick together, act early in your union, and you can win.”

The college’s head teacher, Richard Taylor-West, said all independent schools in the country had to consider the affordability of the TPS, after government legislation ruled employers must increase their contribution.

Following a detailed period of consultation, said Mr Taylor-West, the governors decided remaining in the scheme was ‘the best option for all concerned’.

Members of the National Education Union had voted last month for industrial action over their pensions by a margin of 82 per cent in favour on a 97 per cent turnout.

As well as today’s abandoned strike, dates were planned later this month and in April. The union informed the college of its decision to withdraw the action following the commitment to remain in the pension scheme.