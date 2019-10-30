Shoreham College opens new playhouse at its Little Lions Nursery

The youngest pupils at Shoreham College could not wait to explore their new playhouse after it was officially opened by Kathryn Stokes, head of juniors. The outdoor learning area at the school’s Little Lions Nursery was upgraded over the summer months, thanks to a donation from the Shoreham College Parents’ Association.

Mrs Stokes cut the ribbon with help from the children, watched by nursery and reception teacher Miss Sarah Frost, junior school receptionist Mrs Baber and the Shoreham College team who built the house. Mrs Stokes said: “This is a great addition to what we offer here for our younger children. As well as being able to use the whole school facilities, such as the swimming pool and Forest School, it is important that they have their own safe and dedicated area in which they can learn and explore. It has been wonderful watching their faces as the new equipment has been revealed to them.”

