Shoreham College holds charity golf event to support children’s charity

Shoreham College held its annual charity golfing event to support the Rockinghorse Appeal.

The event was match-funded by freemasons to raise a total of £1,250 for the Rockinghorse Appeal.

John Shelley, Shoreham College PE teacher, said: “Leigh Brand, a Brighton Freemason and whose son Elliot is a pupil at Shoreham College, together with some other parents and friends from Shoreham College, participated in the annual college charity golf day held at Hill Barn Golf Club at which £650 was raised via a raffle and auction for the Rockinghorse Appeal.

“Where freemasons are involved in raising money at an event for a particular charity, Sussex Masonic Charities, the charitable arm of Sussex Freemasons, provide match-funding, meaning that the day raised £1,250 for a wonderful charity.

“I would personally like to thank everyone involved.”

Mr Brand said: “With glorious weather, but mixed golf, everyone had a really good time, and to raise this sort of money for such a worthwhile charity made the day for all the participants.”

Leigh, alongside Mr Shelley and headmaster Richard Taylor-West, presented the cheque to Hollie Trezise, Rockinghorse Schools and Community Fundraising Manager. She said: “We are so grateful to Shoreham College and the Sussex Masonic Charitable Foundation for this fantastic donation.

“Every penny will be used to support the care of sick and premature babies on the incredible Trevor Mann Baby Unit (TMBU) in Brighton. To find out more about how Rockinghorse helps the TMBU and other paediatric care services in Sussex visit www.rockinghorse.org.uk”