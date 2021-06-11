Shoreham College boy donates hair to charity

The Shoreham College pupil grew his hair to donate to the trust and set up a JustGiving page, raising more than £600.

“People often think I’m a girl because of my hair, but that does not bother me,” said Xan, aged 11.

“I wanted to grow it as long as I could so there was a lot of hair for them to make the wigs.”

Shoreham College pupil Xan Newns after the chop

Xan, who is in Year 6, had the chop on June 1, Shoreham College confirmed.

Little Princess Trust relies solely upon the efforts of community fundraisers.

For more information, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.

Shoreham College pupil Xan Newns donated his hair to Little Princess Trust

Shoreham College pupil Xan Newns before the chop

Shoreham College pupil Xan Newns before the chop