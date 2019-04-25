Shoreham Academy Tough Runner biggest and best yet

More than 500 students and staff completed the Tough Runner course at Shoreham Academy, raising thousands of pounds for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Organisers said it was the biggest and best event yet, thanks to huge support from the community, including Shoreham Fire Station.

The Power! Puff! team after the colour run on the Tough Runner course

Lucy Uncles, from the PE department, said: “The sun shone down on us and made it an afternoon to remember.

“We were amazed at the amount of support we had from the local community. There were lots of parents and spectators arriving at the school to support us and at the fire station to cheer on the runners.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to them and to our staff who helped steward the course and help at the stations, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

As well as teams from the academy, there were 36 pupils taking part from nearby Glebe Primary School in Southwick.

Shoreham Academy superheroes prepare to take on the Tough Runner course

Lucy added: “What an amazing event. There were so many grubby, muddy, colourful and slimy children and adults who had wide smiling faces by the end of the course. They definitely needed a shower that night.

“We are aiming to break the record for the amount of money raised, from entrance fees and most importantly from sponsor money. All proceeds go to Chestnut Tree House hospice to support children, and the families of children who are very ill.”

Students are urged to ensure their sponsorship money is sent in as soon as possible, either online via ParentPay or in cash to student services.

Lucy said: “It was a wonderful event and the only thing that will make it even better is to beat last year’s total of £6,000. Another superb effort by the Shoreham Academy PE department co-ordinated by Mrs Dunsdon.”