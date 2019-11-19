River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton celebrates Ofsted rating: ‘we pride ourselves on strong teaching’

A Littlehampton primary school has received its latest marks from Ofsted inspectors – and staff are happy with the results.

River Beach Primary School in York Road, Littlehampton, has been given a ‘good’ rating following its inspection in October.

Dave Ayers, head of school at River Beach Primary School in York Road, Littlehampton, with Rhona Wilkinson, deputy headteacher celebrating Ofsted success with pupils

According to their report, inspectors Maxine McDonald-Taylor and Liz McIntosh focused on reading, mathematics and art, speaking with leaders, teachers and pupils, visiting lessons and looking at pupils’ work. They said: “Pupils love their school, telling us, for example, that, ‘It’s not good; it’s fabulous.’ They behave very well, work hard and try their best.

“They spoke excitedly about an upcoming visit to parliament and a charity ‘danceathon’. Pupils are working hard on their school production, in which everyone is welcome to take part.”

The views of 306 pupils and 57 staff who completed Ofsted surveys were also considered.

River Beach has been graded as a ‘Good’ school since opening in 2011. The previous inspection was in March 2016.

The areas the school had to improve in was teaching phonics and making sure the most able students reached higher standards before leaving for secondary school.

Also praised by inspectors was the ‘high-quality of learning’ which pupils enjoy ‘across a full range of subjects’ and a ‘well-stocked, well cared for library’ which offered a ‘calm, inviting space’ for the children.

Dave Ayers, head of school, said: “River Beach is a wonderful community, and we pride ourselves on strong teaching, happy children and an engaging curriculum, so it’s lovely to see these qualities recognised by Ofsted.

“The outcome reflects the hard work of the whole school community – parents, staff and pupils – all of whom work together to make River Beach such a fantastic school for the children of Littlehampton.”

The school is part of the Schoolsworks Academy Trust, which has six other primary and junior schools.

The inspection report mentioned how the trust had helped to improve lesson planning and assessment, reducing teachers’ workload.

Trust CEO Chris Seaton said he was ‘proud of the team’ and ‘are delighted their hard work and enthusiasm have been recognised’.