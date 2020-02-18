Plans to turn Steyning Grammar School into academy opposed by teachers’ union

Teachers and parents are holding a public meeting to discuss plans to academise Steyning Grammar School.

Proposals have been put forward to make the grammar school part of Bohunt Multi Academy Trust, but the National Education Union (NEU), which includes many of Steyning Grammar’s teachers, has opposed the move.

Steyning Grammar School's Shooting Field site

Ann Seuret, West Sussex NEU’s joint branch secretary, said: “There is no evidence that becoming an academy leads to positive outcomes for students.

“Parents should be concerned that, on the contrary, there is good evidence to show that schools remaining within the local authority are more likely to remain good or outstanding than those which convert to academy status.”

Steyning Grammar School was rated ‘good’ after its most recent Ofsted inspection and the NEU said West Sussex County Council had pledged funding to assist with building improvements, so questioned why academisation was necessary.

The NEU said schools entering academy trusts do not receive more funding, contrary to popular belief.

The Towers Convent School

Regional officer James Ellis said: “We understand that the local authority is willing to help. There is no additional money from joining an academy trust. We understand that the local authority did not place any pre-conditions on the school relocating its sixth form to The Towers whatsoever and supports the plans.

“By turning their backs on that support, the school governors would put at risk the unique features which Steyning Grammar School has had protected as a local authority-maintained school for decades.”

It also said teachers may leave, fearing unfavourable employment terms under the new ownership and leaving the community and young people ‘potentially worse off’.

A spokesman called for an ‘immediate halt’ to the academy conversion process.

The public meeting will be held at 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 26, at Penfold Hall in Steyning, with the possibility of further activity being proposed before the end of the consultation period on March 11.

In January, Steyning Grammar School announced it would be taking over the old Towers Convent School building as a new site for its sixth form pupils.